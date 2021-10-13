Advertise With Us
Le t the sun shine !

Warm stretch of days
By David Rogers
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 11:45 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Morning clouds and fog have lifted, courtesy of high pressure. This ridge of high pressure will dominate our weather for the next couple of days. Sunshine and above normal temperatures can be expected. Areas of fog are expected again tonight. Each day conditions will get warmer and warmer, with Friday being the hottest. Meanwhile, we are tracking a cold front that will bring showers and thunder Saturday afternoon and evening. Conditions will cool to seasonal levels by Sunday. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Partly sunny & warmer, High: around 80

Tonight: Partly cloudy, areas of fog, Low: upper 50s

Thursday: Mostly sunny, High: low 80s...Low: around 60

Friday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 80s...Low: mid 60s

Saturday: Increasing cloudiness, showers and thunder, High: mid 70s...Low: upper 40s

Sunday: Mostly sunny, High: upper 60s...Low: mid 40s

Monday: Mostly sunny, High: around 70...Low: mid 40s

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, High: low 70s...Low: low 50s

