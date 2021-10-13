Imagine a Day without Water Art Contest kicks off

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The city of Charlottesville, Albemarle County Service Authority, and the Rivanna Water and Sewer Authority are challenging you to think about conserving water.

This is all being done through the Imagine a Day Without Water Art Contest. This year the theme is love our water.

“This is our 7th Annual Imagine a Day without Water Art Contest, and it’s a way to bring attention to a national campaign,” Jill Greiner, a water efficiency program coordinator, said.

The contest is open to all students in grades K through 12 in Charlottesville and Albemarle County. The deadline to submit artwork is November 5. You can submit artwork via direct mail or electronically.

“We’re hoping to see what creative artwork we get from the youth in the city and Albemarle County on why you know they value water and what water means to them and why they love it,” Greiner said.

The organizations are asking youth to creatively show people why we must value and save water for our community.

“We also then like to use this artwork. It was some of our communication methods, you know, when we’re trying to get the word out [that] it’s time to save water. You really need to, you know, fix that water leak,” Greiner said.

