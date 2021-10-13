Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

FBI reopening case into murders of Virginia family of three

The Short Family of Henry County was murdered in 2002
The Short Family of Henry County was murdered in 2002(WDBJ7)
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 7:26 PM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WFMY/WDBJ) - Federal investigators are reopening the Short family murder case, based in Virginia and North Carolina, according to the Rockingham County, North Carolina Sheriff’s Office and CBS affiliate WFMY.

In 2002, Mike and Mary Short were shot to death in their home in Henry County, Virginia. Their 9-year-old daughter Jennifer was missing until her body was found six weeks later in Rockingham County, North Carolina. No one has been arrested for the killings.

In February 2019, the family’s home in Henry County burned to the ground. Investigators said at the time the murders and fire didn’t appear to be connected.

Henry and Rockingham counties, state police and the FBI are reforming a task force to re-examine all the evidence and the case from the start, according to the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office, and will make use of any new technology that may now be available, letting fresh eyes examine the case, as well.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the FBI tip line at 1-800-225-5324 or Crimestoppers at 276-632-7463 or 336-349-9683.

The Short family of Henry County was murdered in 2002
The Short family of Henry County was murdered in 2002(WDBJ7)

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vaccine card (FILE)
How to spot a fake COVID-19 vaccine card
Terry McAuliffe taking questions from students at the University of Virginia.
Terry McAuliffe calling on colleges and universities in Virginia to mandate COVID-19 vaccines
Service disconnections will begin on November 8th.
Dominion Energy will resume disconnections for customers 2 months behind
Chip Boyles (FILE)
Charlottesville City Manager Chip Boyles to resign Oct. 29
Virginia State Police said a woman was killed after her vehicle went off the road and hit a tree.
20-year-old woman dies after striking tree

Latest News

Gov. Northam visits Louisa County.
Gov. Northam recognizes Louisa County High School cafeteria staff
Horse & buggy crash
Two people badly injured, horse euthanized after car strikes horse & buggy in Richmond County
(FILE)
OSM searching for host families in Charlottesville for Thanksgiving
Representatives from the Blue Ridge Health District and UVA Health answered questions about the...
Town Hall highlights importance of COVID-19 vaccine for pregnant
UVA Hospital lights up for National Metastatic Breast Cancer Awareness Day
UVA Hospital lights up for National Metastatic Breast Cancer Awareness Day