ACPD investigating crash along Rt. 29

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Albemarle County Police Department is investigating a crash along Route 29, near Red Hill Road.

ACPD announced Wednesday, October 13, that detours have been put in place. However, drivers are asked to avoid the area.

This is a developing story, and this article will be updated as police release additional information.

Update: One northbound lane is now open to traffic. https://t.co/kb3dgJK5es — Albemarle County Police Dept. (@ACPD_VA) October 13, 2021

