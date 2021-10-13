ACPD investigating crash along Rt. 29
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 10:08 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Albemarle County Police Department is investigating a crash along Route 29, near Red Hill Road.
ACPD announced Wednesday, October 13, that detours have been put in place. However, drivers are asked to avoid the area.
This is a developing story, and this article will be updated as police release additional information.
