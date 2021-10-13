Advertise With Us
Fridays After Five
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

ACPD investigating crash along Rt. 29

Albemarle County police car (FILE)
Albemarle County police car (FILE)(WVIR)
By NBC29 Newsroom
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 10:08 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Albemarle County Police Department is investigating a crash along Route 29, near Red Hill Road.

ACPD announced Wednesday, October 13, that detours have been put in place. However, drivers are asked to avoid the area.

This is a developing story, and this article will be updated as police release additional information.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

Vaccine card (FILE)
How to spot a fake COVID-19 vaccine card
(FILE)
Charlottesville-based company under new ownership
Terry McAuliffe taking questions from students at the University of Virginia.
Terry McAuliffe calling on colleges and universities in Virginia to mandate COVID-19 vaccines
Virginia State Police said a woman was killed after her vehicle went off the road and hit a tree.
20-year-old woman dies after striking tree
Service disconnections will begin on November 8th.
Dominion Energy will resume disconnections for customers 2 months behind

Latest News

Waynesboro Public Schools together with community organizations is hosting Pushout: The...
WPS to co-host documentary about criminalization of Black students in schools
Stable Craft Brewing
Stable Craft Brewing honored as ‘Brewery of the Year’
Lifelong friends meet in Greene County for annual competition
Lifelong friends meet in Greene Co. for 40th year of annual competition
COVID-19
VDH: 897,978 total cases of COVID-19 in Virginia, 13,285 deaths