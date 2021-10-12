Warmer Mid and Late Week. Sunshine Makes a Return Too

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A weak cold front will approach and dissipate across the region tonight. No rain is expected, but our wind will shift to the west to southwest by Wednesday. This wind shift, combined with sunshine will boost temperatures into the upper 70s to low 80s Wednesday. Even warmer temperatures for the late week and more sunshine too. Highs in the low to mid 80s, some ten to fifteen degrees above average for October. A strong cold front will move through later Saturday, setting off some scattered showers and storms. Cooler and more fall like conditions will return by Sunday and early next week.

Tonight: Variable clouds, some areas of fog. Low: 55-60

Wednesday: Early clouds, then partly sunny, warm. High: upper 70s to low 80s. Low: upper 50s

Thursday: Mostly sunny, warm. High: low 80s. Low: around 60

Friday: Mostly sunny, warmer. High: low to mid 80s. Low: low 60s

Saturday: Sun and clouds, warm. Some scattered showers, few storms by afternoon and evening. High: upper 70s to low 80s. Low: low 50s

Sunday: Mostly sunny, cooler. High: upper 60s to low 70s. Low: mid to upper 40s

Monday: Mostly sunny, cool. High: upper 60s to low 70s. Low: mid 40s

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. High: low 70s

