VSP investigating fatal crash in Fluvanna Co.

Virginia State Police (FILE)
Virginia State Police (FILE)(WVIR)
By NBC29 Newsroom
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 9:50 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
FLUVANNA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia State Police is investigating a single-vehicle crash in Fluvanna County.

VSP says the crash happened along Route 601, near Rt. 625, around 8:50 p.m. Saturday, October 9. A 2003 Honda Accord ran off the right side of the road, struck an embankment, and overturned into a tree.

The driver, 34-year-old Paul L. Bryant of Kents Store, died at the scene. He was not wearing a seatbelt.

