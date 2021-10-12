Advertise With Us
Fridays After Five
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

VCU Massey first in Va. to use tech that saves breast cancer patient’s lymph nodes

VCU Massey Cancer Center is the first in Virginia to use a piece of technology focused on...
VCU Massey Cancer Center is the first in Virginia to use a piece of technology focused on keeping lymph nodes in breast cancer patients.(NBC12)
By Karina Bolster
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 11:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Doctors at VCU Massey Cancer Center are excited about a new piece of technology for those battling breast cancer. It’s being used to help pre-invasive breast cancer patients keep their lymph nodes.

The cancer center is the first in Virginia to use the FDA-approved dye called Magtrace allowing surgeons to keep lymph nodes intact for many Stage 0 breast cancer patients.

Typically, early-stage breast cancer patients have their lymph nodes removed during a mastectomy or lumpectomy to prevent cancer from spreading, but that often leads to painful fluid buildup in the arms called lymphedema.

Now, VCU Massey Cancer Center is using Magtrace technology to prevent removing lymph nodes in the first place.

“We’re going to scan to see if we can hear some signal in the nodes, and you can see right there in the lady’s armpit we can hear a signal,” explained Dr. Kandace McGuire, M.D., Chief of Breast Surgery at the cancer center.

A wand-like device essentially locates a paramagnetic dye, made of iron oxide nanoparticles, that was injected into a breast cancer patient during surgery. This has been done during a mastectomy procedure in the past.

“We wait for our pathology; if we have invasive cancer where we need to check lymph nodes, we go back. If we have DCIS, we never touch the lymph nodes,” McGuire said.

Roughly 20% of all breast cancer cases are DCIS (ductal carcinoma in situ) or Stage 0 breast cancer. It’s only diagnosed through a mammogram; a lump will not be felt.

“I was diagnosed very early, and it was caught very early,” said Laura Bateman, a breast cancer patient who used the Magtrace technology.

Because of that early screening, Bateman became eligible for this procedure.

“When Dr. McGuire mentioned this technology that she’s had some success with and it would obviate the need to take lymph nodes - I was like yes, sign me up,” she said.

The Magtrace dye essentially buys doctors more time to review the pathology since it stays in the system for roughly 4-6 weeks. It also carries less risk as there is no evidence of allergic reaction or necrosis, which can happen when other types of dye are used.

Unlike older dyes, there is no time to get the pathology report before the dye leaves the lymph nodes, according to McGuire.

“If you remove the breast and find out later that the patient has invasive cancer, you can’t go back and do this minimally invasive procedure later,” she added.

Doctors believe Magtrace is a game-changer instead of just removing sentinel lymph nodes right away. Those are the cells most likely for cancer to spread to. While removing the sentinel nodes reduces the risk of lymphedema to 5-17%, McGuire said it’s an unnecessary risk.

“The one thing you can do to treat lymphedema, to cure lymphedema, is to have it never happen,” she added.

According to a study involving 189 women living in Sweden with Stage 0 breast cancer, this new technology allowed roughly 80% of the patients to avoid sentinel node biopsies, according to VCU Massey Cancer Center.

Only seven months after her operation, Bateman is back to the grind in large part due to this new technology.

“I’m feeling so great, frankly I don’t think I’ve really missed a beat,” she said. “In fact, I’ve picked up the beat. I was walking three miles, two days after surgery. It’s great, I feel wonderful, and I feel so, so lucky.”

“I’ve done this particular delayed sentinel lymph node biopsy procedure on 11 patients and only had to take back one,” McGuire said.

When Magtrace is used, there is the chance for skin discoloration, where the dye is visible through the skin for a period of time.

Meanwhile, doctors and patients emphasize the importance of early screenings and monitoring your health.

For more information about Magtrace at VCU Massey Cancer Center, click here.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Vaccine card (FILE)
How to spot a fake COVID-19 vaccine card
(FILE)
Charlottesville-based company under new ownership
Terry McAuliffe taking questions from students at the University of Virginia.
Terry McAuliffe calling on colleges and universities in Virginia to mandate COVID-19 vaccines
Kaylynn Stevenson says she has the DNA to prove she is Brittany Williams, a child who vanished...
‘I am Brittany Renee Williams’: Woman says she has DNA to prove she is Virginia girl missing 21 years
Virginia State Police said a woman was killed after her vehicle went off the road and hit a tree.
20-year-old woman dies after striking tree

Latest News

Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
COVID-19 hospitalizations go down at Sentara RMH
New vaccination center in Charlottesville
New COVID-19 vaccination center opens in Charlottesville
FILE
UVA Health doctor weighs in on getting COVID-19 and flu vaccine at the same time
COVID-19
VDH: 895,619 total cases of COVID-19 in Virginia, 13,219 deaths