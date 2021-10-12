Advertise With Us
Fridays After Five
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Spotlight on Governor’s Race: Meet Terry McAuliffe

Terry McAuliffe says he’s best equipped to lead the state out of the COVID-19 pandemic. And...
Terry McAuliffe says he’s best equipped to lead the state out of the COVID-19 pandemic. And while that’s a priority, the democrat has 20 pages of plans.
By Henry Graff
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 3:25 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - He did it once, and now Terry McAuliffe wants to be governor again.

“A lot of people have asked me to come back. I got us out of a crisis before. We had sequestration, the Great Recession,” said Terry McAuliffe, (D) Candidate for Virginia Governor.

McAuliffe says he’s best equipped to lead the state out of the COVID-19 pandemic. And while that’s a priority, the Democrat has 20 pages of plans.

“Record investment in education. We’ve got to pay our teachers above the national average. We don’t do that,” said McAuliffe.

During a rainy campaign stop in Charlottesville, McAuliffe told NBC12, if elected, he would first meet with state lawmakers to bolster teacher pay.

“Richmond is always trying to do things on the cheap and we can’t. We’ve lost too many good teachers,” said McAuliffe.

Broadband access is another campaign promise for McAuliffe. He says a switch to online learning has highlighted equity gaps.

“Look at COVID, 14% of our students did not have access to broadband and we have online learning. That’s not fair,” said McAuliffe.

McAuliffe has support from the White House, with President Joe Biden hitting the campaign trail with the candidate in Northern Virginia over the summer. The race is tight with Virginia seen as a referendum on what’s happening or not in Washington, D.C.

“There’s some real big difference in the campaign,” said McAuliffe.

But McAuliffe is hoping his clear priorities, like getting 700,000 Virginians health insurance, if given the chance, and defending a woman’s right to choose, will help put him back inside the governor’s mansion.

“Big ideas. Big plans. I did it before and I’m excited to do it again,” said McAuliffe.

President Biden won Virginia by 10 points in 2020, so McAuliffe is riding a blue wave, one that’s kept Virginia in the hands of Democrats for more than a decade.

McAuliffe ran for president in 2020. During the final debate, McAuliffe said he would finish out his term as governor if elected.

Visit McAuliffe’s campaign website here.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Vaccine card (FILE)
How to spot a fake COVID-19 vaccine card
(FILE)
Charlottesville-based company under new ownership
Terry McAuliffe taking questions from students at the University of Virginia.
Terry McAuliffe calling on colleges and universities in Virginia to mandate COVID-19 vaccines
Kaylynn Stevenson says she has the DNA to prove she is Brittany Williams, a child who vanished...
‘I am Brittany Renee Williams’: Woman says she has DNA to prove she is Virginia girl missing 21 years
Virginia State Police said a woman was killed after her vehicle went off the road and hit a tree.
20-year-old woman dies after striking tree

Latest News

Terry McAuliffe (left) and Glenn Youngkin (right) at the Virginia's second gubernatorial debate
All three candidates for Virginia governor make appearance at final debate
FILE - In this June 18, 2015 file photo, Charleston, S.C., shooting suspect Dylann Storm Roof...
Government: Dylann Roof’s death sentence should stand
Terry McAuliffe (left) and Glenn Youngkin (right) at Virginia's first gubernatorial debate on...
McAuliffe, Youngkin meet for first debate on eve of beginning of early voting
Former Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe looks ahead at Nov. election against Glenn Youngkin.
Virginia gubernatorial candidates face off at candidate forum
People in and around Charlottesville are being called on to help Haiti
Former Haitian Ambassador to the U.S. speaks on earthquake aftermath