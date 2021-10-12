Advertise With Us
Slain reporter’s father takes on Facebook over violent video

Alison Parker and Adam Ward (FILE)
Alison Parker and Adam Ward (FILE)(WDBJ)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 11:29 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — The family of a slain journalist is asking the Federal Trade Commission to take action against Facebook for failing to remove online footage of her shooting death.

Andy Parker says the company is violating its own terms of service in hosting videos on Facebook and its sibling service Instagram that glorify violence. His daughter, TV news reporter Alison Parker, and cameraman Adam Ward were killed by a former co-worker while reporting for Roanoke, Virginia’s WDBJ-TV in August 2015.

A complaint being filed Tuesday with the FTC says Facebook is engaging in deceptive trade practices by violating its own terms of service and misrepresenting the safety of the platform.

