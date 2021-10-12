Advertise With Us
New safety coaches in Albemarle County Schools are making an impression

By Madison McNamee
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 6:51 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Albemarle County Schools is impressed with the new safety coaches and thinking about expanding their role.

These safety coaches replace school resource officers in schools. They not only deal with physical safety, but mental and psychological safety too.

Right now, they are only in secondary schools but Albemarle County is discussing having them in elementary schools too.

Dr. Jesse Turner, the director of student services, says this could help with attendance problems.

“We want to try to address those issues that some of our students have so we can keep them in school,” Turner said. “Keep them connected to the learning, keeping connected to what we hope to have are strong relationships that they can have with the adults in the building.”

The safety coaches all need state training to take on the role.

