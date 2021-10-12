Advertise With Us
New COVID-19 vaccination center opens in Charlottesville

By Rachel Hirschheimer
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 3:05 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A new Blue Ridge Health District COVID-19 vaccination site is now open in Seminole Square. It will offer first, second, and third doses with the goal of administering 500 shots a day.

“We felt like we needed this large capacity to provide widespread access,” Ryan McKay with BRHD said. “It also frees us up to continue our mobile efforts, and then continue to go into each of our counties and be able to provide access to individuals there.”

The former Big Lots store is now a BRHD vaccine center. You can either make an appointment for a shot, or just walk-in for a vaccine. This is just one of the Virginia Department of Health’s vaccine centers.

“We will be opening nine community destination centers across the state, and once they’re all open they’ll be doing 6,100 vaccines a day,” Brookie Crawford with VDH said.

This clinic in Charlottesville will be open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday at 393 Hillsdale Drive.

“We’re hopeful that we’re going to see a pretty big uptick here for booster shots, and honestly, first and second doses,” McKay said. “That’s really what’s going to help us prevent spread in the future.”

Click here to make a vaccine appointment.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

