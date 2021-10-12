Morning clouds, afternoon clearing

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Low pressure to our east is providing a northeast wind, that is resulting in widespread cloudiness. As the low gradually moves away, high pressure will build in by the afternoon. Clearing sky and above normal temperatures will be on tap the next few days. Lower to mid 80s can be expected for our mid and late week. Our next chance for chance for showers and storms will be later Saturday afternoon and evening. Behind the front cooler fall conditions move in by Sunday. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Morning clouds, afternoon sunshine, High: mid 70s

Tonight: Partly cloudy, patchy fog, Low: upper 50s

Wednesday: Partly sunny, High: low 80s...Low: upper 50s

Thursday: Mostly sunny, High: low 80s...Low: low 60s

Friday: Mostly sunny, High mid 80s...Low: mid 60s

Saturday: Early sun, late showers & storms, High: low 80s...Low: low 50s

Sunday: Mostly sunny, High: around 70...Low: upper 40s

Monday: Mostly sunny, High: low 70s...Low: around 50

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.