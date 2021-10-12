Advertise With Us
Fridays After Five
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Louisa County’s Jordan Smith is the Falcon Club Player of the Week

By Andrew Webb
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 7:05 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Louisa County’s Jordan Smith had an impact on both sides of the ball in the win against Orange County. Now he’s the Falcon Club Player of the Week.

Louisa County took care of business against Orange County this week thanks in part to senior Jordan Smith.

On defense he recovered a fumble and forced an interception along with eight tackles. He then scored touchdowns on both of his takeaways. In total he rushed for 96 yards.

He says his success is from the amount of preparation put in ahead of time.

“Just executing the game plan, knowing that they were going to throw and attack the edges so we just took advantage of it and just executed everything that was in the game plan,” he said.

“I can’t even describe how proud I am of Jordan Smith,” Lions Head Coach Will Patrick said. “That kid just comes to work every day and does everything we ask him to do and gives the maximum effort he can.”

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

Vaccine card (FILE)
How to spot a fake COVID-19 vaccine card
(FILE)
Charlottesville-based company under new ownership
Terry McAuliffe taking questions from students at the University of Virginia.
Terry McAuliffe calling on colleges and universities in Virginia to mandate COVID-19 vaccines
Kaylynn Stevenson says she has the DNA to prove she is Brittany Williams, a child who vanished...
‘I am Brittany Renee Williams’: Woman says she has DNA to prove she is Virginia girl missing 21 years
Virginia State Police said a woman was killed after her vehicle went off the road and hit a tree.
20-year-old woman dies after striking tree

Latest News

UVA 2020 logo
UVA evens ACC record at 2-2
UVA Cavalier Shield
Key plays come from unexpected sources in UVA’s win at Louisville
UVA quarterback Brennan Armstrong
UVA football rallies to win 34-33 at Louisville
WAHS freshman Sadie Adams
37th Albemarle Invitational at Panorama Farms