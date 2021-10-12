Louisa County’s Jordan Smith is the Falcon Club Player of the Week

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Louisa County’s Jordan Smith had an impact on both sides of the ball in the win against Orange County. Now he’s the Falcon Club Player of the Week.

Louisa County took care of business against Orange County this week thanks in part to senior Jordan Smith.

On defense he recovered a fumble and forced an interception along with eight tackles. He then scored touchdowns on both of his takeaways. In total he rushed for 96 yards.

He says his success is from the amount of preparation put in ahead of time.

“Just executing the game plan, knowing that they were going to throw and attack the edges so we just took advantage of it and just executed everything that was in the game plan,” he said.

“I can’t even describe how proud I am of Jordan Smith,” Lions Head Coach Will Patrick said. “That kid just comes to work every day and does everything we ask him to do and gives the maximum effort he can.”

