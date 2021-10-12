LEAP partners with Charlottesville to make energy-efficient welcome baskets

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - If you are a new homeowner in the city of Charlottesville, stay on the lookout for an energy-efficient welcome basket.

The Local Energy Alliance Program (LEAP) teamed up with the city to create bags full of items to reduce your electricity bill. The basket comes with an energy-efficient light bulb, a special nightlight, and a certificate for a free home energy audit.

The first round of baskets went to Loring Woodriff real estate agents to give to their clients, but more will be distributed.

“To be able to have a consultation about their home in particular and how they can reduce their energy bills [and] also be more earth friendly, and just have a conversation with somebody who knows more about the subject...it’s a really neat opportunity,” Erin Garcia, a Loring Woodriff realtor, said.

“When residents or new homeowners move into their homes, they’re more likely to make changes to them,” LEAP Executive Director Chris Meyer said. “We’re trying to educate them at that moment, it’s a great opportunity to have them make the energy efficiency changes that we need throughout the city to meet these climate goals.”

