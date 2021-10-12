Advertise With Us
Come As You Are Cville prepares for a week-long donation event

By Dominga Murray
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 10:28 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Come As You are Cville is a nonprofit organization that helps the homeless and less fortunate populations in Charlottesville.

“We’re going into the low-income, high-crime housing developments here in Charlottesville,” Tristan Kabesa with CAYAC said.

As winter approaches, the nonprofit will donate winter clothes, blankets, books and shoes.

“We organized a week-long clothing event,” Kabesa said.

From October 18 until October 22, Come As You Are Cville will make stops around town to donate to families in need.

To donate items, email donations@comeasyouarecville.org.

To find out where Come As You Are Cville will stop during their donation week click here.

