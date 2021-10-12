Clouds slowly thinning out

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Low pressure to our east is drifting away, while high pressure to our west is building in. The end result will a gradual clearing trend as we go through the afternoon. Meanwhile, a weak cold front will move across the region late tonight. No rain is expected, but our wind will shift to the southwest by Wednesday. That southwest wind, combined with sunshine will boost temperatures into the 80s. That warm up is expected to stick around until the start of the weekend. A stronger front will move through later Saturday. Cooler and more fall like conditions will return by Sunday. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Becoming partly sunny, High: mid 70s

Tonight: Partly cloudy, patchy fog, Low: upper 50s

Wednesday: Partly sunny, High: low 80s...Low: upper 50s

Thursday: Mostly sunny, High: low 80s...Low: low 60s

Friday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 80s...Low: mid 60s

Saturday: Increasing clouds, late showers and thunder, High: low 80s...Low: low 50s

Sunday: Mostly sunny, High: around 70...Low: upper 40s

Monday: Mostly sunny, High: low 70s...Low: around 50

