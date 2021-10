CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville City Council is considering the resignation of acting City Manager Chip Boyles.

Councilors went into a closed session Tuesday, October 12.

HAPPENING NOW: #Charlottesville City Council is heading into a closed session to discuss and consider the resignation of the city manager Chip Boyles.@NBC29 pic.twitter.com/VLCSzMw0gZ — Max Marcilla (@MaxJMarcilla) October 12, 2021

This is a developing story, and this article will be updated.

