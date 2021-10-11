Warmer Days Ahead This Week

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - An easterly wind flow into the Mid-Atlantic region, from high pressure to the north and a storm offshore, is keeping skies mostly cloudy. Clouds will give way slowly to some sunshine for Tuesday with highs in the 70s. The mid and late week, will feature mostly sunny skies and much warmer temperatures, with highs in the low to mid 80s. some ten to fifteen degrees above average for October. Friday the warmest day of the week, ahead of the next cold front. Later Saturday, some scattered showers and a few storms expected. Behind the front, much cooler for Sunday and early next week.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, patchy fog, Low: upper 50s

Tuesday: Cloudy start. Becoming partly sunny, High: mid 70s Low: upper 50s

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, warm. High: low 80s. Low: upper 50s

Thursday: Mostly sunny, warm. High: low 80s. Low: around 60

Friday: Mostly sunny, warmer. High: low to mid 80s. Low: low 60s

Saturday: Sun and clouds, warm. Some scattered showers, few storms late. High: low 80s. Low: low 50s

Sunday: Partly sunny, cooler. High: upper 60s to low 70s. Low: mid to upper 40s

Monday: Mostly sunny, cool. High: mid to upper 60s

