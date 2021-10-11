VSP investigating fatal Augusta County crash

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia State Police is investigating a single-vehicle crash in Augusta County.

VSP says the crash happened on Interstate 64 at the ramp for I-81 around 12:30 p.m. Sunday, October 10. A 1999 Honda GL1500 motorcycle ran off the right side of the ramp and struck the guardrail.

The motorcyclist, 78-year-old Thomas Land of New Jersey, was thrown from the motorcycle and died at the scene. Authorities say he was wearing a helmet.

