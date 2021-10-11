Advertise With Us
Fridays After Five
UVA working to make buildings more energy efficient

University of Virginia (FILE)
By Isabel Cleary
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 9:12 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The University of Virginia is looking at its energy use, and finding ways to better use its building.

“Early in March 2020, we brought together a group of building scientists, engineers, and health experts to try and review evidence and best practices and try to understand what are the best things we can do to promote human health and safety of the university,” UVA Sustainability & Energy Engineer Ethan Heil said.

Increasing air flow in classrooms became standard as a way to help slow the spread of coronavirus..

“We surveyed our buildings, and tried to come up with opportunities to take our existing indoor air quality strategies and make them even better. So that includes enhancing ventilation,” Heil said. “We were able to identify spaces that could use, basically, you know, the next level up in terms of better ventilation.”

Heil says the human health benefits far outweigh the energy and utility costs.

“We found opportunities to look at underutilized buildings and put them into sort of a hibernation mode,” he said. “By doing that we actually saved the university 20% of its energy use. S the slight increase in ventilation energy was far outweighed by the overall energy savings.”

Looking at increasing COVID-19 safety has led to energy saving in other ways.

“What we’re doing is incorporating more sensors to know when and how buildings are being utilized. If there’s someone in the building we can make sure it’s running in a healthy and safe mode, but when there’s no one in there and we can sense that we can set them back into this type of hibernation,” Heil said.

Moving forward, UVA plans to review more of the data to continue saving energy.

