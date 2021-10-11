UVA Pres. Ryan laces up for a good cause in Boston

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A familiar face from Charlottesville ran in the Boston Marathon Monday, October 11, to help support University of Virginia nurses.

UVA President Jim Ryan recognized nurses for each mile he ran in the marathon.

“We know that he cares deeply about all of the health system and certainly he’s very familiar with nursing,” UVA School of Nursing Dean Pam Cipriano said. ”It’s very fitting this year that nurses are honored.”

Ryan had their names printed on the back of his shirt. So far, he has raised more than $13,000 for UVA nursing student scholarships.

“This is a really wonderful opportunity where President Ryan is not only showing his support for all nurses, but also helping us raise money for scholarships,” Cipriano said. “These funds will be added to our pool of scholarship dollars and, as you know, UVA is very concerned that students don’t graduate with a lot of debt.”

This was Ryan’s tenth consecutive Boston Marathon. He finished around 12:20 p.m. Monday.

