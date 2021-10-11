UVA evens ACC record at 2-2

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The “Cardiac Cavaliers” aren’t out for the count yet. Two weeks in a row they’ve had dramatic finishes.

Following the win at Miami in the final seconds, UVA scored a last-minute touchdown to win the game at Louisville on Saturday.

UVA Football Head Coach Bronco Mendenhall says he prepares his team for a lengthy battle each week. That mentality has paid off in both of the last two weeks.

“A 15 round fight and at the end of it, the referee is holding each boxers hand so to speak, and one of them is going to be raised and it’s going to go all the way down to that to know, and that’s basically how it worked,” the coach said. “I want our team to battle and fight and claw until the very very end, until it says double zero, and then we see what happens and who better than to have our quarterback lead us and that’s what we’ve been doing.”

So far, UVA is two and two in conference play and will host Duke on Saturday, October 16.

