Advertise With Us
Fridays After Five
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

UVA evens ACC record at 2-2

UVA 2020 logo
UVA 2020 logo(wvir)
By Andrew Webb
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 4:40 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The “Cardiac Cavaliers” aren’t out for the count yet. Two weeks in a row they’ve had dramatic finishes.

Following the win at Miami in the final seconds, UVA scored a last-minute touchdown to win the game at Louisville on Saturday.

UVA Football Head Coach Bronco Mendenhall says he prepares his team for a lengthy battle each week. That mentality has paid off in both of the last two weeks.

“A 15 round fight and at the end of it, the referee is holding each boxers hand so to speak, and one of them is going to be raised and it’s going to go all the way down to that to know, and that’s basically how it worked,” the coach said. “I want our team to battle and fight and claw until the very very end, until it says double zero, and then we see what happens and who better than to have our quarterback lead us and that’s what we’ve been doing.”

So far, UVA is two and two in conference play and will host Duke on Saturday, October 16.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

Vaccine card (FILE)
How to spot a fake COVID-19 vaccine card
(FILE)
Charlottesville-based company under new ownership
Terry McAuliffe taking questions from students at the University of Virginia.
Terry McAuliffe calling on colleges and universities in Virginia to mandate COVID-19 vaccines
Kaylynn Stevenson says she has the DNA to prove she is Brittany Williams, a child who vanished...
‘I am Brittany Renee Williams’: Woman says she has DNA to prove she is Virginia girl missing 21 years
Virginia State Police (FILE)
VSP investigating fatal Albemarle Co. crash

Latest News

UVA Cavalier Shield
Key plays come from unexpected sources in UVA’s win at Louisville
UVA quarterback Brennan Armstrong
UVA football rallies to win 34-33 at Louisville
WAHS freshman Sadie Adams
37th Albemarle Invitational at Panorama Farms
37th Albemarle Invitational at Panorama Farms
37th Albemarle Invitational at Panorama Farms