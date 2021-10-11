Advertise With Us
Spotlight on Governor’s Race: Meet Glenn Youngkin

(wvir)
By Henry Graff
Published: Oct. 10, 2021 at 5:44 PM EDT|Updated: Oct. 11, 2021 at 3:34 PM EDT
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Glenn Youngkin is fueling up his campaign promises if elected Virginia’s next governor.

”Government doesn’t work for us. It seems to be telling us what to do and even things like the DMV really don’t work for us anymore, so we have a really focused day one agenda,” Glenn Youngkin, (R) Candidate for Virginia Governor, said.

That day-one agenda includes a series of tax cuts. Youngkin wants to eliminate the grocery tax, double standard tax deductions, offer a tax rebate and suspend an increase in the gas tax.

”Here we are in the middle of the pandemic and the liberal leadership in Richmond keeps raising taxes and so we’re going to give everybody a break for a year,” said Youngkin.

NBC12 caught up with Youngkin during a campaign stop in Henrico County to talk about his ambitious agenda. After logging more than 75,000 miles and meeting thousands of people, the Republican candidate thinks he has enough support to reclaim the executive branch of government.

”What I’ve heard over and over again is Virginia is too expensive to live in, our schools aren’t delivering for us, I’m worried about my job,” Youngkin said.

Youngkin is pledging to create 400,000 jobs, over four years, and foster 10,000 startup businesses. But the economy isn’t his only talking point. The 54-year-old also claims he will preside over the largest budget ever for Virginia schools and will support the police.

”We’ve got to invest in law enforcement. We’ve got to protect qualified immunity and we’ve got to invest in our mental health system,” Youngkin said.

On abortion, Youngkin says he’s against it except in certain cases. The former private-equity firm CEO also says he will overhaul the Department of Motor Vehicles and the Virginia Employment Commission, with customer service in mind.

Youngkin is banking on being a political outsider to usher him straight into the governor’s mansion.

”I’ve got a 30-year business career. I’ve been building business and creating jobs and delivering results and I think politicians are really good at making promises and not fulfilling them,” Youngkin said.

Former President Donald Trump lost Virginia by 10 points in 2020. In that shadow, Youngkin is trying to be a more palatable Republican and hoping he can win over moderates.

Trump has endorsed Youngkin multiple times, and Youngkin has also said he would support Trump should he become the Republican nominee for president in 2024.

