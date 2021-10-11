Pro Re Nata welcomes a new brewer

CROZET, Va. (WVIR) - Pro Re Nata has a new brewer, but he is not new to the area. David Steeves has known the owners of Pro Re Nata since the brewery first opened years ago.

He is from the Charlottesville area, and actually started his brewing career at Starr Hill in Crozet. While he has been in the area for a while, this has been his first official week at Pro Re Nata.

The brewery had an opening, and Steeves jumped at the opportunity.

“Since we know him, we’re excited to bring him back and we’re excited for some of the beers that he’s gonna brew,” bar manager Aaron Spencer said. “He’s a big fan of the darker beers, and so we might be getting a few more of those. Right now we have a Belgian triple that’s brewing at the moment, but after that’s through we’ll clear some space for some of his new creations.”

The brewery says Steeves interviewed with them when the space first opened, but they could not be more excited to finally welcome him to their team now.

