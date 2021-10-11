Plenty of clouds and seasonal

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Expect mostly cloudy conditions today and seasonal temperatures. A northeast wind will bring in moisture off the ocean, that will result in those mostly cloudy skies. Meanwhile, by mid week a southwest wind will usher in much warmer temperatures. Sunshine and 80s will return starting Wednesday into the start of the weekend. Our next chance for rain will occur late Saturday into early Sunday. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Mostly cloudy & seasonal, High: low 70s

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, patchy fog, Low: upper 50s

Tuesday: Becoming partly sunny, High: mid 70s...Low: upper 50s

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, High: low 80s...Low: upper 50s

Thursday: Mostly sunny, High: low 80s...Low: around 60

Friday: Mostly sunny, High: low 80s...Low: low 60s

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, late showers, High: low 80s...Low: low 50s

Sunday: Early showers, Clearing & cooler, High: upper 60s...Low: mid 40s

