Advertise With Us
Fridays After Five
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Pediatrician speaks about spike in childhood and teen obesity

By Dominga Murray
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 6:26 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - One Charlottesville pediatrician says there’s an uptick of childhood and teen obesity sparked by COVID-19. The pandemic kept many kids away from their pediatricians, giving less opportunity to check in on nutrition.

Dr. Paige Perriello stresses the importance of outdoor time, staying active, and visiting the doctor to get back on track.

“For many of the kids and teens around our area, they were in school at home which means they didn’t get up throughout the day. They didn’t walk around a classroom,” said Pediatric Associates of Charlottesville pediatrician, Dr. Perriello.

She also suggests asking your child’s pediatrician if they know of resources for families that may struggle to provide nutritious food for their kids.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

Vaccine card (FILE)
How to spot a fake COVID-19 vaccine card
(FILE)
Charlottesville-based company under new ownership
Terry McAuliffe taking questions from students at the University of Virginia.
Terry McAuliffe calling on colleges and universities in Virginia to mandate COVID-19 vaccines
Kaylynn Stevenson says she has the DNA to prove she is Brittany Williams, a child who vanished...
‘I am Brittany Renee Williams’: Woman says she has DNA to prove she is Virginia girl missing 21 years
Virginia State Police (FILE)
VSP investigating fatal Albemarle Co. crash

Latest News

Cville
Charlottesville City Councilors, Planning Commission discuss comprehensive plan ahead of public hearing
As absentee ballots pour in across the state ahead of Election Day, the Virginia Department of...
Many absentee ballots missing witness signatures across Virginia
Three members of the Virginia Redistricting Commission walked out Friday afternoon, as a...
Redistricting commission may give up on updating state maps
Virginia State Police said a woman was killed after her vehicle went off the road and hit a tree.
20-year-old woman dies after striking tree