Pediatrician speaks about spike in childhood and teen obesity

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - One Charlottesville pediatrician says there’s an uptick of childhood and teen obesity sparked by COVID-19. The pandemic kept many kids away from their pediatricians, giving less opportunity to check in on nutrition.

Dr. Paige Perriello stresses the importance of outdoor time, staying active, and visiting the doctor to get back on track.

“For many of the kids and teens around our area, they were in school at home which means they didn’t get up throughout the day. They didn’t walk around a classroom,” said Pediatric Associates of Charlottesville pediatrician, Dr. Perriello.

She also suggests asking your child’s pediatrician if they know of resources for families that may struggle to provide nutritious food for their kids.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.