New application process available for memorial signage in Charlottesville

By Dominga Murray
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 7:11 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Quintus Brooks passed away due to an accident on 5th street in October, 2018. A new application process is launching for roadside memorials in Charlottesville to honor people like Quintus.

“I’m overly excited, I’ve been crying all morning. I’m so happy, for the sign to go up,” said Quintus’ grandmother, Patricia Brooks.

This is the first official memorial of its kind in Charlottesville. It honors Brooks, on what would have been his birthday.

“We unveiled our first public right of way memorial. This is a project that’s been discussed for quite sometime,” said Samuel Sanders, the deputy city manager of operations.

While the sign is a memorial for passed loved ones, it’s also for safety.

“I’m excited that we are the first ones that got it done. I hope to see more of these signs around Charlottesville for safe driving,” said Quintus’ mother Angela Brooks.

The sign cost the family $200. The city waived the cost of the permit needed to install the sign.

“When they see this sign, I hope people slow down, drive carefully and take the time not to speed going through,” said Quintus’ grandmother, Patricia Brooks.

Click here for details on the application process.

