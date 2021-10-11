Mostly cloudy and pleasant

Advertise With Us
By David Rogers
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 11:47 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -High pressure along the east coast is expected to keep conditions dry, however, an easterly wind will keep skies mostly cloudy. Temperatures will gradually warm starting Tuesday. However, the significant warm up arrives Wednesday. Mid and late week temperatures will average ten to fifteen above normal. That warm up will last into the start of the weekend. A cold front will move through this weekend. A few showers can be expected late Saturday into early Sunday. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Mostly cloudy& pleasant, High: low 70s

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, patchy fog, Low: upper 50s

Tuesday: Becoming partly sunny, High: mid 70s...Low: upper 50s

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, High: low 80s...Low: upper 50s

Thursday: Mostly sunny, High: low 80s...Low: around 60

Friday: Mostly sunny, High: low 80s...Low: low 60s

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, late showers, High: low 80s...Low: low 50s

Sunday: Early showers, clearing & cool, High: upper 60s...Low: mid 40s

