Fall Foliage Art Show brings 150 artists to Waynesboro

By Dominga Murray
Published: Oct. 10, 2021 at 10:57 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WVIR) - The annual fall foliage art festival kicked off in Waynesboro to immerse people in creativity.

The Shenandoah Valley Art Center hosted the event, featuring 150 artists. Music, food trucks, sculptors, painters and jewelry makers were a part of the event.

The popular Virginia Museum of Fine Arts mobile bus stopped in for people to explore.

“This is the second year I’ve done it and the last time it rained as well, but it was much worse. We’re just really happy that it cleared out. We’ve had some really great crowds and everyone seems really happy,” Mary Jane Check, a featured artist said.

Nearly 300 people came out to the 50th art show despite the rainy weather.

