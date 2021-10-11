Dominion Energy will resume disconnections for customers 2 months behind

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Dominion Energy customers are being put on notice. If customers are behind in paying, service could be turned off in just a matter of weeks.

When the pandemic started, the state told utility companies to stop disconnecting service, even if customers got behind. Now that there is no longer a state of emergency, those disconnections can resume. For Dominion customers, that’s about to happen.

If customers get a phone call from Dominion Energy, they shouldn’t be alarmed as the company is sending out robocalls. The person on the other line will say this: “The electric account associated with this telephone number has a past due balance…We are planning to resume service disconnections for nonpayment beginning Nov. 8.”

Those at risk are customers who are two months behind in making payments.

“We’re reaching out to customers via email, phone call, through our app. We’re doing that to make sure customers are aware of the changes and what’s going on,” said spokesperson Enrique Diaz.

He says since those disconnections are just weeks away, Dominion is doing all it can to work with customers. With those robocalls now going out, Dominion Energy says don’t be fooled. Scammers are out there, insisting that customers pay up when they call.

“Dominion Energy is never going to call anybody threatening a disconnect like that, saying ‘if you don’t pay right now; if you don’t get your debit card and give us the numbers right now, we’re going to disconnect you,’” Diaz explained.

The calls they are making will be a warning, informing customers to contact the company to get caught up.

“We’re not worried about late fees at this time. That’s something we’ve waived. We’re trying to make sure people get on these payment plans. That way everybody has the power on,” Diaz said.

People who receive certain government benefits may be able to avoid disconnection, they have to contact the company. Others who are struggling to make payments should also contact Dominion to get on a payment plan. The number to call is 1-866-DOM-HELP.

