Deadline to register to vote in Virginia is October 12

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Tuesday, October 12, is the last day to register to vote in November’s election. It’s also the last day to update your information on your registration.

If you have a Virginia driver’s license, you can register by going online to the Department of Election website.

You have until 11:59pm Tuesday to do this. The last day to vote early in-person is Saturday, October 30 and the last day to request an absentee ballot is October 22.

“If you don’t have a Virginia driver’s license then you need to fill out the standard form,” Albemarle County Voter Registrar Jake Washburne said. “We can email that to folks or they can go online and just type in Virginia voter registration application form.”

So far, more than 6,000 ballots have been mailed out in Albemarle County

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.