Crozet Arts and Crafts Festival returns for fall season

CROZET, Va. (WVIR) - Artists from all across the country came out to Crozet to show off their crafts and artwork. With over 120 artists and exhibitors at the festival, there was really something for everyone.

“There are beautiful works of art for $5 and beautiful works of art for $5,000,″ Events Director Ewa Harr said.

This is a central Virginia tradition that has been going on for decades.

“A lot of people come to see artists that they’ve been seeing for years, or to see what’s new,” Harr said. “People look forward to this year round and our artists apply as early as January”

It’s been over forty years since the Crozet Arts and Crafts Festival first started. Last year was the first time it was ever held virtually. However, many artists say the pandemic actually allowed time to grow their work.

“It was very quiet and slow, but it kind of gave us a chance to build up a lot of inventory, so that we could be ready for when things start to open up,” Co-designer of Mary Maveline Originals Anna Lee said.

Lee co-owns Mary Maveline Originals with her sister, a jewelry company where they hand craft and hand paint water color artwork into necklaces and more.

“That is all the actual original art under the glass,” Lee said. “So she just uses really tiny brushes. I always say tiny brushes and big talent.”

This is only Lee’s second festival, but now she is a part of the tradition of it, too.

“It’s a great family friendly event, and also pet friendly, which people think are really appreciated as well,” Harr said. “People are excited to get out especially in an outdoor festival where things are spaced out and safe and they could really take your time and look at the art.”

The festival will return in the spring. All of the proceeds go towards the non-profit Crozet Park.

