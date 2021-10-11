Advertise With Us
Fridays After Five
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Community raises money for family of woman killed in Waynesboro crash

Christina Royston died after two crashes Monday night in Waynesboro. (WHSV)
Christina Royston died after two crashes Monday night in Waynesboro. (WHSV)(WHSV)
By Kayla Brooks
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 4:35 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - A GoFundMe page for a Waynesboro woman killed in a crash Monday, Oct. 4 has exceeded its goal.

Christina Royston collided with a motorcyclist on East Main St. in Waynesboro and was then struck by a drunk driver. Royston leaves behind a husband and four children.

Her best friend, Loni Blankenbaker, says she wanted to help, so she set up a GoFundMe page for the family. Blankenbaker says she and Royston met in 7th grade.

“We called each other soul sisters because our souls intertwined when we first met,” Blankenbaker said.

The two talked every day, Blankenbaker said.

“We text each other daily. Every single day we told each other we loved each other,” she said.

Blankenbaker says when she got a call from Royston’s husband Monday night, and she knew something was going on. She says he didn’t call her often.

“He calls and tells me, ‘I need you to come and watch the girls. Christina was in an accident, and she might not make it,’” Blankenbaker said.

She says she packed up her kids, and they headed straight there. When she got there, she says a police officer asked her to pull over and turn her hazard lights on, and he gave her the news she’d feared.

“[The officer] goes, ‘I just wanted to inform you. They just notified us, and she didn’t make it,’” she said.

When everyone found out, it was terrible, Blankenbaker said.

“The kids are in the house just screaming, and it was just awful,” she said.

Blakenbaker has stepped in to help where she can.

“Whether it was food or just helping taking the girls to doctors’ appointments, whatever they needed, I’ve stepped up. I mean, all the girls know me as their Aunt Loni. I’m also their godparent. The girls mean everything to me, just like they meant everything to Christina,” she said.

The GoFundMe, which has raised over $8,000, is going to pay for bills like rent, along with food and gas.

“Plus, the van that was in the accident, the van that the motorcyclist hit, it’s a brand new vehicle and they still have payments on that,” Blankenbaker said.

She says the outpouring of support from the community has been nice for the family to see.

“As her best friend and from the rest of her family, it means everything to all of us that we have the support knowing that these girls are going to be taken care of even after she’s gone,” she said.

Royston’s smile is the thing Blankenbaker says she’ll miss the most.

“Missing that now is probably the hardest thing. I can only imagine how Jake and the girls feel,” she said.

She says more than anything, Christina was kind, and that’s what she wants people to remember.

“She saw no fault in anyone. She’s been through a lot herself, and through everything she’s been through, she helped other people,” Blankenbaker said.

To donate to the cause, click here.

Waynesboro officials say the driver who hit Christina, Frederick J. Palka, has been charged with a DUI and manslaughter.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vaccine card (FILE)
How to spot a fake COVID-19 vaccine card
(FILE)
Charlottesville-based company under new ownership
Terry McAuliffe taking questions from students at the University of Virginia.
Terry McAuliffe calling on colleges and universities in Virginia to mandate COVID-19 vaccines
Kaylynn Stevenson says she has the DNA to prove she is Brittany Williams, a child who vanished...
‘I am Brittany Renee Williams’: Woman says she has DNA to prove she is Virginia girl missing 21 years
Virginia State Police (FILE)
VSP investigating fatal Albemarle Co. crash

Latest News

UVA President Jim Ryan running in the marathon
UVA Pres. Ryan laces up for a good cause in Boston
All visitors age 12 and older must test negative for COVID-19 and only inmates who are fully...
In-person family visits to resume at Virginia correctional facilities
Virginia State Police (FILE)
VSP investigating fatal Augusta County crash
University of Virginia (FILE)
UVA working to make buildings more energy efficient