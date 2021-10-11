Advertise With Us
Albemarle County Schools encourages seniors to fill out FAFSA

By Madison McNamee
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 7:48 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - College applications are already going out, but it’s also time to apply for financial help to get you there.

The Free Application for Federal Student Aid, or FAFSA, is now open.

Albemarle County Public Schools says it is good to get it done now. ACPS used to hold multiple information sessions but stopped during the pandemic. But it is still there to help.

“Every counselor can talk about FAFSA, can help persist with filling out the application,” Phil Giaramita with Albemarle County Schools said. “And so we would urge students to talk with your counselor about this. Don’t let the opportunity go by.”

You can find a link to the application and more information at this link: How Financial Aid Works | Federal Student Aid.

