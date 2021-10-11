Advertise With Us
20-year-old woman dies after striking tree

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 4:50 PM EDT
LOUISA Co., Va. (WWBT) - Virginia State Police said a woman was killed after her vehicle went off the road and hit a tree.

Troopers were called around 3:19 a.m. on Oct. 11 to the crash in the 6100 block of Courthouse Road.

Police said Madison G. Harris, 20, of Louisa, was headed north in a Nissan Sentra when the vehicle went off the road and struck a tree.

Harris died at the scene.

Police said she was not wearing a seatbelt.

The investigation continues.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

