Warmer and Drier Week Ahead

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A northeast wind flow on the backside of a storm system off the East Coast will keep extra clouds around going into Monday. Only a stray shower risk overnight with some patchy drizzle and fog going through the start of Monday.

A few breaks of sun Monday afternoon will boost temperatures to the low and mid 70s.

The wind will turn to the south and southwest mid and late week. This will cause high temperatures to be well above average. Reaching the low and mid 80s mid and late week. Feeling more like summer than fall.

Tracking a very active storm track across the Rockies, Plains to the Great Lakes region this week. Severe weather at times from Oklahoma to Michigan.

Watching for a weak Cold Front to arrive on Saturday. This front will cause a shower, perhaps a thunderstorm for a few. trending cooler and more like mid October by next Sunday.

Sunday night: Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog, drizzle overnight into early Monday. Lows upper 50s to lower 60s.

Monday: Mostly cloudy with highs in the low to mid 70s. Lows near 60.

Tuesday: Mostly to partly sunny and milder. Highs mid to upper 70s. Lows upper 50s.

Wednesday: Warmer and mostly sunny. Highs lower 80s. Lows upper 50s.

Thursday: Dry and warm. Mostly sunny. Highs lower 80s. Lows near 60.

Friday: Mostly sunny with a warm southwest breeze. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows lower 60s.

Saturday: Tracking the progress of a Cold Front. A shower risk at this time. Highs lower 80s. Partly sunny. Lows in the mid 50s.

Sunday: Cooler and mostly sunny. High 70 degrees.

