Charlottesville USPS trying to recruit more mail carriers

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The United States Postal Service in Charlottesville is trying to fix the mail carrier shortage. That’s why today, there was a job fair to try and alleviate the problem.

“They’ve seen an increase today and it’s not just people coming, it’s people taking the next step and going inside and starting the application process and that is an excellent,” Virginia Career Works Charlottesville Workforce Center,” Alicia Lenihan said.

This isn’t the first job fair the USPS in Charlottesville has held, but it was one of the more successful ones. Virginia Career Works is now helping the team recruit more carriers.

“Oftentimes, large employers are criticized because they’re unable to meet the needs of the community and that is often tied to having an inadequate workforce. Right now, we’re helping the postal service meet that,” Lenihan said.

In the past, there have been days when only four people would show up to the table, but on Saturday morning many applicants were lining up.

“I’m here to help out on the shortage and help get people their mail,” applicant, Keshawn Fisher said.

Community members are stepping up. Applicants say they heard about the delays and are now eager to fix it especially during this time of the year.

The USPS is trying to hold more job fairs like this one throughout the month to keep recruiting more mail carriers.

