Advertise With Us
Fridays After Five
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

1 killed, 14 wounded in Minn. bar shooting

By WCCO staff
Published: Oct. 10, 2021 at 10:18 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) – One person was killed and 14 others were injured in a shooting at a bar in St. Paul.

Police said they believe several shooters were involved.

The St. Paul Police Department said it received multiple 911 calls early Sunday just after midnight.

A woman in her 20s was pronounced dead at the scene.

Fourteen other gunshot victims were transported to area hospitals for treatment. All are expected to survive.

Investigators, including video and forensic experts, are now piecing together what led to the shooting.

No suspects have been identified, and no arrests have been made.

Copyright 2021 WCCO via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vaccine card (FILE)
How to spot a fake COVID-19 vaccine card
(FILE)
Charlottesville-based company under new ownership
Kaylynn Stevenson says she has the DNA to prove she is Brittany Williams, a child who vanished...
‘I am Brittany Renee Williams’: Woman says she has DNA to prove she is Virginia girl missing 21 years
Terry McAuliffe taking questions from students at the University of Virginia.
Terry McAuliffe calling on colleges and universities in Virginia to mandate COVID-19 vaccines
Virginia State Police (FILE)
VSP investigating fatal Albemarle Co. crash

Latest News

FILE - Allen West, a candidate for the Republican nomination for governor of Texas, announced...
Allen West, Texas GOP gubernatorial hopeful, has COVID-19
Former President Donald Trump held a rally in Des Moines, Iowa, on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021.
Iowa’s GOP leaders stand by Trump as he repeats false claims
This booking photo shows Matthew Mire.
Suspect wanted in deadly crime spree across several La. parishes taken into custody
In this Jan. 29, 2007, file photo Yvette Ibarra holds a Dancing Princess Barbie doll while...
California law requires gender-neutral area in some stores