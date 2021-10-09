Advertise With Us
Women’s Committee sponsors a free breast screening event

By Dominga Murray
Published: Oct. 9, 2021 at 4:55 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Women’s Committee at Sentara Martha Jefferson hospital offers free breast cancer screenings.

More than 50 women pre-registered and came out for their mammogram on October 9.

Without insurance, these screenings typically cost $300.

Jessica Cooper, the SMJH breast health nurse navigator, worked with patients at the event.

“We do it twice a year, and our Women’s Committee helps fund this event for us so that we can give free mammograms to women who couldn’t normally afford their mammogram,” Cooper said.

The date is not yet set for the next free screening event, but it will be in early summer of 2022.

If you are interested in donating to the Women’s Committee, so they can provide more services like this click here.

