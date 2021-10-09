UVA football rallies to win 34-33 at Louisville

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia football team won on a missed field goal for the second week in a row, as the Cavaliers rallied to defeat Louisville 34-33 on Saturday at Cardinal Stadium.

UVA trailed by as many as 17 points in the 2nd half, but took the lead on a Brennan Armstrong to Grant Misch touchdown pass with 22-seconds remaining.

Louisville moved into position to try a 49-yard field goal, but the kick missed wide left as time expired.

In Virginia’s 30-28 victory at Miami last week, the Hurricanes hit the post on a potential game-winner on the final play of the game.

Armstrong completed 40-of-60 passes for 488 yards, and had three touchdowns, and two interceptions.

The Cavaliers only ran the ball 25 times for 34 yards in the contest.

UVA led 13-10 at halftime, but they were outscored 20-0 in the 3rd quarter, and trailed 30-13 heading into the 4th.

A touchdown run by Keytaon Thompson, followed by a TD pass from Armstrong to Jelani Woods cut the deficit to just three with 7:49 remaining.

Louisville pushed the lead to six on a 40 yard field goal by James Turner with 2:22, but the Cavaliers answered with a 12-play, 75-yard drive, which was capped off by the Armstrong to Minsch TD with 22-seconds remaining.

Virginia (4-2, 2-2 ACC) is scheduled to be back in action at home against Duke next Saturday, with the kickoff set for 12:30 PM.

