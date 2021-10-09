Advertise With Us
Fridays After Five
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

UVA football rallies to win 34-33 at Louisville

UVA quarterback Brennan Armstrong
UVA quarterback Brennan Armstrong(wvir)
By Mike Shiers
Published: Oct. 9, 2021 at 6:58 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia football team won on a missed field goal for the second week in a row, as the Cavaliers rallied to defeat Louisville 34-33 on Saturday at Cardinal Stadium.

UVA trailed by as many as 17 points in the 2nd half, but took the lead on a Brennan Armstrong to Grant Misch touchdown pass with 22-seconds remaining.

Louisville moved into position to try a 49-yard field goal, but the kick missed wide left as time expired.

In Virginia’s 30-28 victory at Miami last week, the Hurricanes hit the post on a potential game-winner on the final play of the game.

Armstrong completed 40-of-60 passes for 488 yards, and had three touchdowns, and two interceptions.

The Cavaliers only ran the ball 25 times for 34 yards in the contest.

UVA led 13-10 at halftime, but they were outscored 20-0 in the 3rd quarter, and trailed 30-13 heading into the 4th.

A touchdown run by Keytaon Thompson, followed by a TD pass from Armstrong to Jelani Woods cut the deficit to just three with 7:49 remaining.

Louisville pushed the lead to six on a 40 yard field goal by James Turner with 2:22, but the Cavaliers answered with a 12-play, 75-yard drive, which was capped off by the Armstrong to Minsch TD with 22-seconds remaining.

Virginia (4-2, 2-2 ACC) is scheduled to be back in action at home against Duke next Saturday, with the kickoff set for 12:30 PM.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

Vaccine card (FILE)
How to spot a fake COVID-19 vaccine card
(FILE)
Charlottesville-based company under new ownership
Terry McAuliffe taking questions from students at the University of Virginia.
Terry McAuliffe calling on colleges and universities in Virginia to mandate COVID-19 vaccines
Kaylynn Stevenson says she has the DNA to prove she is Brittany Williams, a child who vanished...
‘I am Brittany Renee Williams’: Woman says she has DNA to prove she is Virginia girl missing 21 years
Virginia State Police (FILE)
VSP investigating fatal Albemarle Co. crash

Latest News

WAHS freshman Sadie Adams
37th Albemarle Invitational at Panorama Farms
The Western Albemarle football team stayed undefeated with a 21-20 win over Albemarle.
Friday Night Fury High School Football Scores & Highlights
FNF Block 1
Friday Night Fury High School Football Scores & Highlights
Patriots and Warriors ready to square off in district showdown