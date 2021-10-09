CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - An unsettled weekend with periods of showers and drizzle. The wettest day will be Saturday.

An easterly to northeasterly wind flow will keep us cloudy and foggy at times. This moist wind flow coming off the Atlantic, along with a developing coastal storm off the Outer Banks of North Carolina will also bring some occasional showers and drizzle our way. Rain amounts will be light. Mainly under a quarter inch. Temperatures cooler Saturday in the upper 60s to low 70s.

As the coastal storm starts to move northeast up along the coast, a few lingering showers will be around Sunday, mainly in the morning. The afternoon, may bring a little clearing and drier conditions across our area.

Drier and warmer next week. Temperatures back in the 80s for many.

Saturday: Cloudy, some showers and drizzle, hilltop fog. Highs in the mid to upper 60s for the Shenandoah Valley. Lower 70s for central Virginia. Light northeast breeze.

Saturday night: Showers, drizzle and hilltop fog. Lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with a lingering shower. Highs in the low to mid 70s. Lows lower 60s.

Monday: Mostly cloudy to partly sunny. Highs mid to upper 70s. Lows lower 60s.

Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the warmer low to mid 80s for central Virginia. Lows upper 50s to lower 60s.

The next cold front may not arrive until sometime next weekend.

