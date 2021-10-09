The University of Virginia holds groundbreaking ceremony for the Contemplative Commons

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -The University of Virginia is getting a new learning space, but it doesn’t look anything like the rest of the buildings on UVA Grounds.

The Contemplative Commons held a groundbreaking ceremony Friday morning.

The Contemplative Commons is supposed to be a new model of higher education. Donors say they have been working for over ten years on this plan, to try and change the way students learn.

“The learning experience does not have to be as stressful as it is,” fourth-year student and Contemplative Sciences Intern, Joy Cuffee said. “A lot of students think there’s only one path to success.”

The Contemplative Commons is designed to help guide students to other paths.

“It’s really unusual because the built environment dictates the kind of activities you engage in,” executive director of the Contemplative Sciences, David Germano said. “If you want to usher in a new vision of what learning looks like, and what integrated student growth looks like, you need a built environment that speaks to that.”

To try and encourage that new type of learning, the classrooms here will look different than others on UVA Grounds.

“We want an environment where students are able to move the furniture,” Cuffee said. “It will be all moveable furniture so students can connect and collaborate at a whole other level with that aspect. Also, nature is going to be a huge thing in the building.”

But this is not just a lecture hall. There will also be spaces for meditation, yoga, and extracurriculars in the building too. Cuffee wishes it was something she had during her time at the university, but she says she is excited for future students.

“It’s important to have those practices alongside your academics, so you’re not getting that burnout,” Cuffee said. “You’re not going through all of that stress, so I think a lot of students will benefit from it.”

The donors say they strategically placed it near first year dorms, but anyone can use it.

“This place will be a place of respite, for every student to come and get away sometimes from the pressures of daily student activity that might be too much for them,” board member for the Contemplative Sciences, Paul Jones said.

They feel the university was missing a place like this.

“Hopefully it’s going to change so many people’s lives,” board member for the Contemplative Sciences, Sonia Jones said. “I think our students need it right now in a world of social media and stress and we just hope it makes people’s lives better.”

The Contemplative Commons is set to open in 2023.

