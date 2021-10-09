Advertise With Us
Fridays After Five
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Minutemen Motorcycle Club honors Monticello High School teacher with annual chili cookoff

By Madison McNamee
Published: Oct. 9, 2021 at 6:49 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -The Minutemen Motorcycle Club is back in Charlottesville, but it’s all for a good cause.

The group held its annual chili cook off at the VFW Post Saturday afternoon.

Each year, the team tries to pick a person or group in the area to donate all of the funds. This year, they selected someone special in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

”This year we chose a Monticello High School school teacher by the name of Paula Loving, who has been battling breast cancer for quite some time now,” vice president of the Greene Chapter of the Minutemen Motorcycle Club, Paul Lockerby said. “All of the proceeds we raised today go directly to Paula.”

This is the club’s ninth year holding the cook off, and members say they hope to continue helping and raising money for those in need.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

Vaccine card (FILE)
How to spot a fake COVID-19 vaccine card
(FILE)
Charlottesville-based company under new ownership
Terry McAuliffe taking questions from students at the University of Virginia.
Terry McAuliffe calling on colleges and universities in Virginia to mandate COVID-19 vaccines
Kaylynn Stevenson says she has the DNA to prove she is Brittany Williams, a child who vanished...
‘I am Brittany Renee Williams’: Woman says she has DNA to prove she is Virginia girl missing 21 years
Virginia State Police (FILE)
VSP investigating fatal Albemarle Co. crash

Latest News

The board for the Contemplative Science shoveling for the Groundbreaking Ceremony
The University of Virginia holds groundbreaking ceremony for the Contemplative Commons
UVA participates in CVC, donating more than $1 million to nonprofits in Charlottesville and...
Commonwealth of Virginia Campaign launches at the University of Virginia
SMJH Women's Committee sponsors free breast screenings biannually
Women’s Committee sponsors a free breast screening event
CPD Assistant Police Chief Mooney retires
CPD Assistant Police Chief Mooney retires