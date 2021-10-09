Minutemen Motorcycle Club honors Monticello High School teacher with annual chili cookoff

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -The Minutemen Motorcycle Club is back in Charlottesville, but it’s all for a good cause.

The group held its annual chili cook off at the VFW Post Saturday afternoon.

Each year, the team tries to pick a person or group in the area to donate all of the funds. This year, they selected someone special in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

”This year we chose a Monticello High School school teacher by the name of Paula Loving, who has been battling breast cancer for quite some time now,” vice president of the Greene Chapter of the Minutemen Motorcycle Club, Paul Lockerby said. “All of the proceeds we raised today go directly to Paula.”

This is the club’s ninth year holding the cook off, and members say they hope to continue helping and raising money for those in need.

