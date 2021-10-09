A Lot of Clouds, Not Much Rain

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A lot of gloomy clouds overhead, however not much rainfall. Just a passing shower, drizzle or sprinkles overnight into Sunday. Tracking a Low Pressure ahead off the Outer Banks of North Carolina. The heaviest and most widespread rain will continue to miss our region well to the southeast. A northeast wind flow will keep more clouds around Sunday and into Monday. High temperatures a little higher than what we had Saturday when most communities stayed in the 60s.

A couple of strong storm system will advance over the central U.S. into next week. That’s where the active storm track will remain. As this happens, our weather pattern turns warmer and drier mid and late week. High temperatures will be 10 to 15 degrees above average!

The next Cold Front won’t arrive until later next weekend. That will bring the next rain risk and cooler temperatures.

Saturday night: Cloudy with a spotty shower and drizzle. Hilltop fog. Lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with a spotty shower and drizzle. Highs in the low to mid 70s. Light northeast breeze.

Sunday night: Mostly cloudy, some fog, lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Monday: Mostly cloudy to partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. Lows near 60.

Tuesday: Milder and partly sunny. Highs near 80. Lows upper 50s.

Wednesday: Warm sunshine. Highs lower 80s. Lows upper 50s.

Thursday: Dry and warm. Mostly sunny. Highs lower 80s. Lows upper 50s.

Friday: Warm and breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the low to mid 80s. Lows near 60.

Saturday: Watching the next Cold Front to the west. It may bring a shower to the region. Keep checking back on the timing. Highs near 80. Partly sunny.

