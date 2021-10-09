Advertise With Us
Fridays After Five
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Kanye West plans to open prep school in California

Rapper Kanye West plans to call the prep school The Donda Academy, named after his late mother...
Rapper Kanye West plans to call the prep school The Donda Academy, named after his late mother Donda West.(CNN, file)
By CNN staff
Published: Oct. 9, 2021 at 3:24 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Kanye West is reportedly opening a prep school in Southern California.

The rapper is said to be calling the school The Donda Academy, named after his late mother, Donda West.

The school is set to be located at the site of a former private school near Simi Valley.

A website for the school says it will offer students a “world-class education” but does not have information about tuition costs or an opening date.

The school also is welcoming young basketball players. West is said to be involved in recruiting.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vaccine card (FILE)
How to spot a fake COVID-19 vaccine card
(FILE)
Charlottesville-based company under new ownership
Kaylynn Stevenson says she has the DNA to prove she is Brittany Williams, a child who vanished...
‘I am Brittany Renee Williams’: Woman says she has DNA to prove she is Virginia girl missing 21 years
Terry McAuliffe taking questions from students at the University of Virginia.
Terry McAuliffe calling on colleges and universities in Virginia to mandate COVID-19 vaccines
Virginia State Police (FILE)
VSP investigating fatal Albemarle Co. crash

Latest News

Ken Salazar, the new U.S. ambassador to Mexico speaks to the press after arriving at the Benito...
US asking Mexico to let in DEA and other agents, ambassador says
Many of the country's biggest food makers are telling grocers that they will have limited...
Grocery products remain limited as companies report constraints to supply chain
New details emerged about the period after Laundrie returned home from a cross-country trip in...
Gabby Petito case: Search for Brian Laundrie continues
New details emerged about the period after Laundrie returned home from a cross-country trip in...
Gabby Petito case: Search for Brian Laundrie continues