Advertise With Us
Fridays After Five
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Friday Night Fury High School Football Scores & Highlights

By Andrew Webb and Mike Shiers
Published: Oct. 9, 2021 at 12:05 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

Buckingham County 35, Randolph-Henry 0

Clarke County 42, Madison County 6

Culpeper 34, Spotsylvania 21

East Rockingham 34, Page County 27

Fluvanna 28, Monticello 21

Goochland 26, Charlottesville 6

Hargrave Military 52, Fishburne Military 30

Riverheads 42, Buffalo Gap 0

Rockbridge County 47, Spotswood 36

Skyline 29, William Monroe 20

Stuarts Draft 42, Staunton 20

Turner Ashby 27, Broadway 21, 2OT

Western Albemarle 21, Albemarle 20

Wilson Memorial 47, Fort Defiance 7

Woodberry Forest 28, Collegiate-Richmond 17

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

Vaccine card (FILE)
How to spot a fake COVID-19 vaccine card
(FILE)
Charlottesville-based company under new ownership
Kaylynn Stevenson says she has the DNA to prove she is Brittany Williams, a child who vanished...
‘I am Brittany Renee Williams’: Woman says she has DNA to prove she is Virginia girl missing 21 years
Terry McAuliffe taking questions from students at the University of Virginia.
Terry McAuliffe calling on colleges and universities in Virginia to mandate COVID-19 vaccines
Virginia State Police (FILE)
VSP investigating fatal Albemarle Co. crash

Latest News

FNF Block 1
Friday Night Fury High School Football Scores & Highlights
Patriots and Warriors ready to square off in district showdown
Albemarle linebacker Malekye Hicks celebrates a blocked punt in the 1st quarter.
Patriots and Warriors ready to square off in district showdown
Tim Carrico teaching a class at Lake Jiu Jitsu
Tim Carrico passing along the sport of Brazilian Jiu Jitsu