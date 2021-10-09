Friday Night Fury High School Football Scores & Highlights
Published: Oct. 9, 2021 at 12:05 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
Buckingham County 35, Randolph-Henry 0
Clarke County 42, Madison County 6
Culpeper 34, Spotsylvania 21
East Rockingham 34, Page County 27
Fluvanna 28, Monticello 21
Goochland 26, Charlottesville 6
Hargrave Military 52, Fishburne Military 30
Riverheads 42, Buffalo Gap 0
Rockbridge County 47, Spotswood 36
Skyline 29, William Monroe 20
Stuarts Draft 42, Staunton 20
Turner Ashby 27, Broadway 21, 2OT
Western Albemarle 21, Albemarle 20
Wilson Memorial 47, Fort Defiance 7
Woodberry Forest 28, Collegiate-Richmond 17
Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.
Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.