37th Albemarle Invitational at Panorama Farms

WAHS freshman Sadie Adams
By Mike Shiers
Published: Oct. 9, 2021 at 5:38 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Some of the best high school cross country runners in the commonwealth were on the course at Panorama Farms on Saturday for the 37th Albemarle Invitational.

There were 30 teams and more than 600 runners competing.

Western Albemarle freshman Sadie Adams won the girls varsity 5K, crossing the line in a time of 18:09.0.

Covenant’s Dalton Reese placed third.

The Western Albemarle girls finished in first place as a team behind the win from Adams.

“I think it really just showed me the course, and exposed me to some new, really fast athletes, who are really amazing,” says Adams.

Woodberry Forest sophomore Ferenc Kovacs will finish first in the boys 5K, as the native of Hungary won in a time of 15:38.6.

Western Albemarle junior Owen Shifflett placed third, and the Warriors Jade Mawn was fifth.

The Western boys earned a third place finish overall.

“Top 3 finish is really good,” says Shifflett. “All of these kids out here are the best kids in the state to be racing against, and it’s truly a blessing just to come out here and race with them on this beautiful day, and it’s just really cool.”

The Albemarle Invitational was not held in 2020, due to COVID-19.

Complete results of the 2021 race can be found here.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

