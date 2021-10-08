Advertise With Us
VSP investigating fatal crash in Rockingham County

(FILE)
(FILE)(WVIR)
By NBC29 Newsroom
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 11:26 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia State Police is investigating a three-vehicle fatal crash in Rockingham County.

VSP says the crash happened at the 249-mile-marker of Interstate 81 around 7:10 p.m. Thursday, October 7. A 2006 Buick Lucerne rear-ended a 2010 Honda CRV that had stopped due to traffic. The impact caused the Honda to be pushed into a 2017 Chevrolet Silverado.

The Honda then caught fire. The driver, a 23-year-old woman from Chesterfield, died at the scene. VSP says her name is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

The driver of the Chevy, a 59-year-old Tennessee man, was not injured.

Twenty-two-year-old Samuel C. Holtzman of Harrisonburg, the driver of the Buick, suffered minor injuries and was transported to Sentara RMH Hospital for treatment.

Holtzman is charged with reckless driving.

VSP says everyone involved in the crash were wearing seat belts.

