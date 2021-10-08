Advertise With Us
UVA Health encouraging people to schedule a mammogram

(FILE)
(FILE)(WVIR)
By Rachel Hirschheimer
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 3:58 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Doctors at the University of Virginia are encouraging people to screen their breasts for any sudden changes.

The most common clinical symptom of breast cancer, according to Doctor Carrie Rochman, is a palpable lump.

“Other signs of breast cancer can be related to the skin overlying a lump in the breast,” Rochman said. “It might look thickened, it might look red, and there might even be changes on the surface on the nipple.”

The doctor says getting a mammogram can be intimidating, but it’s worth it.

“For most women, it actually is a very quick procedure,” Rochman said. “The important thing is that you’re taking a step to ensure your health. If breast cancer is to develop, if we catch it at an early, very treatable stage, then women tend to do a lot better with breast cancer and have a much higher chance of cure.”

