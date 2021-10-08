Unsettled Weekend - Some Showers and Drizzle At Times

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - An unsettled weekend ahead, with times of showers and drizzle, but no wash out. An easterly wind flow will keep us cloudy and foggy at times. This moist wind flow coming off the Atlantic, along with a developing coastal storm off the Carolinas, will also bring some occasional showers and drizzle our way. At this time, rain amounts look well under a half inch. Temperatures cooler Saturday in the upper 60s to low 70s. As the coastal storm start to move northeast up along the coast, showers still expected Sunday morning. The afternoon, may bring some clearing and drier conditions across our area. Drier and warmer next week. Temperatures back in the 80s for many.

Tonight: Cloudy, mainly late showers developing. Some fog. Lows low 60s.

Saturday: Cloudy, some showers and drizzle. Highs in the mid to upper 60s for the Shenandoah Valley. Lower 70s for central Virginia. Lows in the lower 60s with some more showers and drizzle Saturday night.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, showers mainly AM. Some possible PM clearing. Highs low to mid 70s. Lows lower 60s.

Monday - Columbus Day: Sun and clouds. Highs mid to upper 70s. Lows lower 60s.

Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the warmer lower 80s for central Virginia. Lows upper 50s to lower 60s.

Friday: Mostly sunny. High near 80.

